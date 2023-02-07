This means Aussies will soon be able to travel back in time and watch classic Neighbours episodes that starred Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, and Liam Hemsworth before they left Ramsay Street and became Hollywood-heavyweights.

Neighbours first aired in 1985 and ran for 37 years before it was cancelled in early 2022.

Australians can soon watch Neighbours - including the episodes that starred Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth - on Amazon’s Prime Video. Fremantle

The final episode of Neighbours - which was the show’s 8,903rd episode - aired in July 2022 but shortly after, in November of the same year, it was announced that thanks to a new partnership with Amazon, the series would be coming back in 2023.

At this stage, there’s no exact date for when the new Neighbours revival will be released. We do know though that Channel 10, the network that Neighbours aired on for 36 years, will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new Neighbours series but seven days after the free-to-air airing, new episodes of Neighbours will then be available ad-free on Prime Video in Australia.

Where to watch Neighbours in Australia?

From February 23, Neighbours will be available to watch on popular streaming platform, Prime Video.

When will the new Neighbours be airing?

At this stage, there’s no exact date other than ‘late 2023’. Watch this space!

Why did Neighbours get cancelled?

After a key broadcast partner in the UK pulled funding from Neighbours, the show couldn’t afford to go on and sadly had to end in 2022. However, thanks to a new partnership with Amazon, the iconic Aussie show is set to return in 2023.

Who is returning for the new Neighbours?

So far, it’s been announced that Stefan Dennis, known for playing Paul Robinson, Alan Fletcher, known for playing Karl Kennedy, Jackie Woodburne, known for playing Susan Kennedy and Ryan Moloney, known for playing Toadie Rebecchi, will return for the new Neighbours series.