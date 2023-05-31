Getty

Queensland

Supporting, enriching, and advocating for the thousands of volunteer organisations across Queensland, Volunteering Queensland has a very handy search tool for prospective volunteers to find volunteering opportunities that align with their interests and are in their location.

Victoria

Find a volunteering opportunity near you with help from Volunteering Victoria, the state's peak body for volunteering, focusing on advocacy sector development and the promotion of volunteering.

The organisation also offers numerous training sessions and workshops aimed at upskilling prospective volunteers with the knowledge they require to volunteer in specific roles.

Western Australia

Created with the aim of empowering people to enrich communities and the lives of those less fortunate in Western Australia, Volunteering Western Australia helps would-be volunteers keep track of opportunities across the state.

You can search via keyword, location, and interests, and even add a service focus for how you would like to give back with your time.

Applicants can also view volunteer opportunities on a map for greater accessibility.

Tasmania

Promoting volunteer opportunities on offer from organisations such as The Smith Family, Calvary, Australian Red Cross, and more, Volunteering Tasmania helps to connect volunteers with volunteer organisations in need of some extra people power.

Prospective volunteers can search for a role based on their interests, location, and skill set whilst organisations can also advertise for specific roles in order to recruit new volunteers.

Northern Territory & South Australia

These middle states (or should we say state and territory) share a peak body for volunteering that works with individuals, businesses, and communities to lead, advance, grow, promote and celebrate volunteering.

As well as connecting volunteers with organisations in need, Volunteering NT & SA (which celebrated 40 years in 2022) also provides a range of services, support, and resources to direct resources, upskill volunteers and shine a light on those most in need.

More information about volunteer opportunities available across Australia can be found here.