As hospitals grapple with the mounting pressure of increased COVID cases, and schools prepare for the return of students and teachers, for many, anxieties about the pandemic are escalating.

In theory, the decision to include Rapid Antigen Test results (otherwise known as RATs) in the official case numbers, rather than just PCR tests, would alleviate some pressure from pathology labs… that is if we could get our hands on them.

