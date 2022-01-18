Chemist Warehouse stocks RightSign COVID-19 Antigen Tests (Nasal Swabs) in both a five pack and two pack.
Priceline Pharmacy stocks Orawell and All Test RATs. Each kit contains one test.
Vital Phramacy Supplies sells multiple brands of RATs, including All Test, Lyher, Testsealabs, Innoscreen, Ecotest, Orawell, RightSign, Cellife, and V-Chek.
Kogan also houses multiple brands of RATS, including JusChek, V-Chek, Roche, Orawell, and Lyher.
You can also procure RATs in Woolies Supermarket. They sell brands such as All Test, Ecotest, Hough, and Lyher.
If you’re after more local suggestions, the Find a RAT website helps you locate Rapid Antigen Tests in your area.
Either pick the applicable State or Territory to find out all the stores that have RATs in stock, or search for a particular store (i.e. Coles, IGA, etc.) to find out who has stock, low stock, or no stock when it comes to RATs.
