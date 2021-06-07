Meghan's first child, Archie, was born in London. Getty

H Harry and Meghan’s official statement said::Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA,” a spokesperson revealed on the couple’s behalf.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is an acute care teaching hospital and trauma centre, and the largest of its kind between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Harry and Meghan announced their second pregnancy with a gorgeous photograph. Instagram

There was plenty of speculation over the name choice leading up to Lili’s birth, with Diana and Allegra being dubbed frontrunners.

Harry and Meghan settled on Lili - a significant choice as it paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. The Sussexes, however, did choose Diana as the bub's middle name to honour Harry's late mother, The Princess of Wales.

The couple's choice in name was a modern twist on tradition. Getty

Harry and Meghan also shared a personal message of thanks to their Archewell website, writing, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family".

Meghan and baby Lilibet have already checked out of hospital and are now at home with Harry.

Want more Meghan and Harry baby news? We've got you covered below!

Doria Ragland: Who is Lilibet Diana's other grandmother?

The Queen breaks silence on Meghan and Harry’s birth

Meghan's psychic connection with Princess Diana - could that have influenced the name?

NAME BACKLASH: Harry and Meghan already copping flack for baby name choice

Royal baby joy! Harry and Meghan's second child is here