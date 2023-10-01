With an impressive resume to her name, actress Jane Allsop has worked hard to carve a name for herself in the arts over the last three decades. But as she sits down with New Idea to talk about the multiple plates she has spinning these days, we soon realise there is much more going on in her world than purely her career.

First and foremost, Jane is a mum of four and is “enormously busy” managing all their “different personalities” and age gaps.

“My eldest Indiana, 17, he’s currently in America in Arizona, and my twin girls Skyler and Willow are six,” she shares.

“My second born, Jagger, 15, is madly into motocross and flying through the air on motorbikes. That keeps my heart pumping.”

Adding, “We’re dealing with teenage issues, but then also, teaching other people to swim – it’s quite the spread.”

