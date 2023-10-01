With her twin girls suffering from multiple health issues when they were born, Jane also made the benevolent decision to donate five percent of all profits to Melbourne’s Royal Women’s Hospital.
“It’s been lovely to tap into something else that’s not acting that I have a little bit of control over,” she adds.
Acting is still very much a part of her, however, and for her latest venture Jane plays Louise Fisher in the new action series Heat, a role she tells us was “really enjoyable” to play and a “delight” to create a friendship on-screen with real-life pal, Pia Miranda.
The show centres around two families whose secrets are unveiled when they find themselves trapped in the path of a bushfire.
The series also stars Englishman Danny Dyer, who didn’t get the sunny climate he was hoping for during the shoot.
“It was meant to be bushfire season and it ended up basically cold, rainy and muddy,” Jane reveals.
“Danny was quite disappointed that his little trip to Australia he’d envisioned being all about sunshine turned out to be as dreary as England!”
Jane considers herself “blessed” to have had the career she has had, but admits the industry has “definitely changed” in a positive way in terms of young actresses “learning the ropes."
“There’s more protection in terms of intimacy coaches these days,” she says.
“That didn’t exist back then. You were kind of expected to go for it. I don’t begrudge that, things were different 20 years ago, it was just different.”
Although Jane shares she has accepted there are less roles for women as they age, she understands to be an actor means embracing the “random ride” and your progress may not look linear.
“There’s just a different kind of gold in every opportunity,” she states warmly.
“Sometimes it’s about exploring or challenging yourself in a role that maybe you didn’t think you were capable of.”
When it comes to giving advice to budding actors, which she does regularly as a teacher at Brave Studios, Jane wants to help creatives understand “it’s not always about the best person getting the job” and it sometimes boils down to “things that are out of your control” when it comes to landing a gig.
“It can be quite gruelling if you get caught up in the idea of tying your self-worth to when you get jobs – it’s not worth it,” she says.
“I wish I had someone tell me that.”