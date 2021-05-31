Doctor Doctor highlights some of Australia's best rural landscapes. Nine

So where exactly in Australia is Doctor Doctor filmed? Well, that would be the stunning town of Mudgee for the majority of scenes, which is located in the Central West of New South Wales.

The regional setting also has a benefit to production and the narrative of the show, where series writer and co-creator Tony McNamara told Media Week that it adds a "unique authenticity" to the series.

“TV has to have production values and a real atmosphere," he previously told the publication, revealing that he and co-producer Claudia Karvan thought a lot about making sure "the landscapes look interesting enough" and that they help sell the town in a way.

The Doctor Doctor cast strike a pose in front of the famous Mudgee clock that features in the show. Instagram

"Claudia and I wanted a location that had a genuine look to it and would feel like you are somewhere, rather than you are in a homestead with some paddocks around it," he said.

“We built it into the story that his brother has built a microbrewery to help his farm along. So much of regional Australia is tourism areas," he said

"Mudgee is that, so why not have that in the show? And we wanted the characters to not be like they didn’t know the city existed.

"We didn’t want the feeling that the contemporary world hadn’t hit the country."

Season four star Miranda Tapsell with Ryan Johnson behind the scenes in Mudgee. Instagram

The cast have also gotten used to filming in Mudgee, to the point where Rodger once described it as their "home away from home".

"Over the years we’ve got to know the people and businesses ... mostly the ones that involve wine," he told New Idea in a previous chat.

"It’s the part of the shoot we look forward to most," he added.

But Mudgee isn't the only location used for filming. Cobbity, just outside Camden, NSW, also plays host to cast and crew during production.

The historic Denbigh homestead doubles as the show's Arcadia bar, while the area is also used for some of the farm shots.

Ryan Johnson and Rodger Corser in Cobbity. Instagram

"It's a really special place. The farm is astounding, it was a perfect choice for the show." Ryan Johnson, who plays Matt, previously told the Camden Advertiser of the location.

"The aesthetics of the homestead are like nothing I've ever seen before."

He added: "The bar looks amazing, it's big and open and has lovely attention to detail. There is something really magic about the way the afternoon light comes in.