Filming for Big Brother VIP took place at Sydney Olympic Park. Seven

Sydney Olympic Park in Homebush is where Big Brother’s VIP hotel was built, and according to Seven Network, it took a total of 12 weeks to finish.

The custom-built hotel was made with many building materials from previous Big Brother houses, including redressing furniture and set pieces in an effort to help recycle and reuse as much as possible. Sydney Olympic Park is also an entirely new location for the show, where its 2020 and 2021 series were filmed at a complex in Manly.



The Big Brother house has been turned into a hotel for the first time. Seven

The new hotel format will feature two elevators, one to the penthouse suite and one to the basement for nomination challenges, several rooms and surprises, and a brand-new diary room where the truths will be told.

The housemates will also have to share one bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe - which is a great place for a sneaky strategy chat - a bathroom, the lounge/kitchen/dining area, and the garden, which has a pool and a spa for the stars to enjoy.

There is also the red room, which is the go-to place for quiet conversations, and as viewers know, a place full of secrets, and lastly, the eviction room, where somebody will be sent to pack their bags and leave Big Brother’s hotel.

Iconic rooms will return but with a fresh twist. Seven

The hotel will see plenty of drama ensue, as recent trailers for the upcoming season have teased major bombshells and explosive moments to come.

In the latest trailer for the season, Jessika Power claimed that Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne once slipped into her DMs.

Thomas Markle Jnr also shared insights about his tumultuous relationship with half-sister Meghan Markle, where he dished on her first marriage and current one to Prince Harry.

Big Brother VIP premieres Channel 7 and 7plus on November 1 at 7:30pm.