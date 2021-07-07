What an entrance. Instagram

Picturesque. Instagram

The sprawling boutique hotel, which is a hugely popular wedding venue, has a "European luxe meets Hamptons Long Island vibe" and features hotel accommodation and several high end restaurants, set amongst beautifully manicured gardens and vineyard.

There is also a private retreat on site with a private tennis court and a pool.

The property features gorgeous traditional architecture, with French doors and windows, a sprawling driveway and old school interior details including chandelier lights and antique furniture.

The venue is also used for conferences and events, with many large open spaces available for use.

Perfect for corona-friendly events. Instagram

The perfect shade of country blue. Instagram

Farmer Wants A Wife has been labelled as the world's most successful dating show, with 99 couples and more than 200 babies born from the show around the globe.

This season, which is again hosted by Natalie Gruzlewski, the five farmers will have several stunning women to choose from.

Channel Seven will be hoping to replicate that incredible track record in the new 2021 season - so will these five blokes manage to find The One?

We'll have to tune in and find out.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

