When is The Challenge Australia hitting screens? Here's everything we know
It's like ''nothing we've seen before on Australian TV''.
- by
Catie Powers
It's no secret that reality television fans are in desperate need of a new show to spice things up. Now, Channel 10 is promising a series that will "be like nothing we've seen before on Australian TV".
It's a big call... so just what is this ground-breaking show?
It's called The Challenge - and it's been an international success for ages. Now, it's coming Down Under.
WATCH: Channel 10 bosses 'furious' after Bachelor contestants go rogue in Instagram Live
According to host Brihony Dawson, the competition is set to be "high impact, high intensity and will push the contestants to their absolute best". Because apparently eating scorpions on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is child's play.
"Mental toughness is going to be the main attribute to get contestants through this game," they added. "There is a lot of physicality needed, but it's the mentally strong who will ultimately be successful".
According to host Brihony Dawson, the competition is set to be "high impact, high intensity and will push the contestants to their absolute best". Because apparently eating scorpions on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is child's play
Channel 10
Throughout filming, the contestants will be residing in a luxury villa in Argentina - which honestly sounds a bit easier than the I'm A Celeb jungle if you ask us.
Set to join the brand new show are plenty of familiar faces, including Brittany Hockley, Jack Vidgen, Cyrell Paule, Ryan Gallagher, Brooke Blurton, Ciarran Stott, Brooke Jowett, Emily Seebohm, David Subritzky, Konrad Bień-Stephen, Jessica Brody, Megan Marx, and more.
WATCH: MAFS' Domenica fires back at Jess in heated exchange
It was also reported that Married At First Sight alum Jessika Power was set join the cast before being cut.
"I had my contract signed, bags packed, everything ready and received a message from my manager stating that the American executives had made a creative decision to not include me on the show despite believing I am 'good talent'. [sic]," the celeb wrote on Instagram.
Throughout filming, the contestants will be residing in a luxury villa in Argentina - which honestly sounds a bit easier than the I'm A Celeb jungle if you ask us
Channel 10
While there is no official premiere date as of yet, The Challenge is expected to hit our screens sometime in November.
Stay tuned for more updates!
Catie PowersAs a digital writer for New Idea, Catie Powers covers all things entertainment, lifestyle, and royals.