Cruise Outfits 101: What To Pack And Things To Take

Making a checklist of your wardrobe for the cruise is essential: you’d be surprised how easy it is to overpack and forget the necessities along the way. Granted, you can PROBABLY buy the equivalent once you’re aboard, but why spend the extra money when you can just take a minute or two to throw it in the bag?

Here are things you should absolutely keep in mind when packing for a cruise:

Is it appropriate? Hawaiian prints will look a bit insensitive if you’re on a religious cruise visiting holy sites, and some cruise liners will have a dress code you’ll need to follow while on the vessel. When in doubt, call and ask!

Can it be layered? Weather (and air conditioning) are two things that people often forget to account for when packing for a cruise. The sea can be cold and unpredictable – so even if you’re on a tropical cruise, pack for some chilly days and nights.

Will you be needing it every day? This is less about clothing and more about other sundries like accessories, electronics and (if needed) medication. Think about the items that you use every day, and pack accordingly.

Does it make sense with my itinerary? While it’s all right to generally wear what you want in the privacy of your own cabin, make sure to account for your cruise itinerary when packing.

How Many Outfits Should I Bring On A Cruise?

Ideally, you should bring one outfit for each activity on your cruise itinerary. Most cruise lines will specify what attire is required or banned from each activity or specific part of the ship, which can be a good foundation for you to build the rest of your wardrobe around.

Treat it like an extended vacation of sorts, but with extra activities thrown in. It’s always important to pack light for a cruise trip: after all, you need space for all the knick-knacks that you’ll be bringing home.

Clothing You Should Always Have With You On Any Cruise

A Party Dress (Or Two)

Cocktail dresses or maxi dresses are a perfect fit for cruises: they can be as formal or as casual as you need them to be with the addition of the right accessory. If your cruise is holding a formal night, you’ll definitely need a party dress that can whisk you from the dinner table to the dance floor in one easy motion.

Swimwear (Your Favourite Pair Plus A Few Extras)

If your particular liner has a pool, jacuzzi, or a sauna, swimwear is an absolute must. Depending on your itinerary and where you’re having multiple gateways (that’s what you call a place or a stop towards your final destination) you’ll have the chance to hit a beach or two. Be varied in the kind of swimsuits you’ll bring – now is the time to flaunt what you’ve got!

Comfortable Shoes (Comfy Is The New Stylish)

Deck shoes and boat shoes may look strange on land, but they’re highly recommended on ships. Not only are they a step up from the casual flats or loafers, but they’re absolutely essential to walking on a floor that may not always be dry. Aside from that, sneakers, flats, and your favourite pair of high heels are all good things to pack.

Loungewear (For Going In And Out)

Loungewear is one of those few pieces of women’s clothing that are suitable both on and off the ship. Hoodies, loose pants, and the odd cardigan are all excellent additions to your cruise wardrobe, in addition to being easy to layer if it gets a little cold. They can range from casual to smart casual in terms of style, so mix and match as you’d like!

Exercise Wear (If You Want To Work Out)

Exercise wear is a must-have if you’re the type that keeps their fitness in mind even while on vacation, or if you’re going on excursions like hiking once you make land. And even if you aren’t that big on hitting the ship’s gym, exercise wear is extremely comfortable if you want to lounge around the cabin for a while.

Styling On The High Seas

The best way to decide on what to wear on a cruise is to do your research on what your cruise will be like! Pack the essentials like swimwear, casual, comfortable, and party clothing, and add on whatever seems appropriate. Happy travels!

