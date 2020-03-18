Australia's favourite family will be returning to our screens in the highly anticipated reboot. 7Plus

1. Packed to the Rafters

Before the reboot comes to our screens, relive all the magic from Australia’s favourite family.

This show follows Julie and Dave Rafter after their last child finally leaves home. But life isn’t that easy – soon they all return to fold.

The entire boxset lives on 7Plus – and this something you can watch with absolutely anyone!

James Corden voices the cheeky rabbit. 7Plus

2. Peter Rabbit

Who grew up with Peter Rabbit? Now in a feature film, see your favourite bunny get up to no good.

When McGregor's nephew, Thomas, moves into the family manor, he is annoyed to find Peter Rabbit and his sisters in his garden. Thomas hatches plot after plot to get rid of them.

Check it out ASAP, before it hops away.

Can you believe Modern Family has been in our lives for TEN years? 7Plus

3. Modern Family

The perfect remedy when you need a good old fashion giggle.

Modern Family has been in our lives for over a decade. The beloved series is nearing its end.

7Plus has multiple seasons that you can dip right in for a hilarious giggle.

Undoubtedly, one of the most loved dramas of all time. 7Plus

4. One Tree Hill

Before the likes of Riverdale and Pretty Little Liar – there was a high school drama that had us hooked.

Three words: Chad. Michael. Murray… Yes, we're talking One Tree Hill.

Kick it old school with half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott as they navigate being bros and high school rivals. Did we mention all 8 seasons are casually chilling on 7Plus?

Australian acting at its finest... We have two words: Georgie Parker! 7Plus

5. All Saints

As we celebrate our doctors and nurses in the current pandemic, why not see all the good they do in one of Australia’s greatest shows of all time.

All Saints never fails to deliver stories from the heart, focusing on the lives of the people who carry most of the responsibility - the nurses and doctors.

All 12 seasons are on 7Plus!

