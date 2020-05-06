Karl is also known for being quite generous behind the scenes. Getty

Karl Stefanovic

He has the reputation for being the ultimate larrikin and Karl Stefanovic’s workmates say it’s a spot-on description of the Today show host.

According to our insider, the 45-year-old is constantly cracking jokes on set. “He makes everyone laugh,” dishes the insider. “He has a certain clique of staff members he amuses with his dad jokes and they always go down a treat.”

Karl is also known for being quite generous behind the scenes. “Karl is always the first to get the drinks in after a long day, of work”, the insider continues.

“Whenever Karl is on the road with the crew he will always rally the entire crew to the local pub to let off some steam. He sometimes even buys everyone a carton of beer to take back to their hotel room to thank them for their hard work.”

Lisa Wilkinson

Adored by the nation, Lisa always introduces herself to any new faces. Ever the professional, she turns up on time, will be the last to leave, but she’s more likely to head home rather than join the crew for drinks.

And while Lisa, 60, is rumoured to be one of TV’s highest paid presenters, one of her colleagues tells us she still likes nothing more than a freebie.

“Lisa loves the airport lounge for free food and drinks and hotel complimentary products,” they dish.

“If the mini shampoo and conditioner are a good brand she will pop them in her suitcase before she leaves.”

Dr Chris Brown

You wouldn’t guess it, but staffers say hunky TV host Dr Chris Brown, 41, is actually quite shy when the cameras aren’t rolling. “The guy is a vet, he is very intelligent,” says our spy. “He is always friendly but he is extremely private also. He is pretty into the way he looks, too, and is very particular about good lighting to make him look young and he is always very well groomed.”

Sonia Kruger

Having secured some of Australia’s most coveted television hosting roles, there is no doubt former dancer Sonia is ambitious. But behind the scenes she has a no nonsense approach. “She is pretty hard to read on a personal level,” dishes our insider. “She has very high expectations of those she is working with. From everyone to hair, makeup and the whole crew.”

And while our insider insists that Sonia is “lovely on set” she can have a “sting in her tail”.

“She is very direct,” they confirm.

“And really she has to be because of her work schedule. She just doesn’t have time for other people’s mistakes.”

Delta Goodrem

According to crew members, Australia’s sweetheart Delta, 35, is a pleasure to work with.

Greeting every staff member like an old friend, the singer oozes charm and always has time

for a chat. “Delta makes everyone feel special,” says a TV professional.

“She remembers names of people she met once, and is always checking they’re OK and loves to hear about their lives.”

With such a professional attitude and “a willingness to be a team member”, our spy says they wouldn’t be surprised if Delta started to produce some of the TV shows she appears on.

Carrie Bickmore

While our insiders say she is “nice” to work with, it seems Carrie, 39, usually only socialises with her inner circle.“She is very private and also very focused,” the spy reveals.

Sometimes perceived as being a bit of a snob, those closest to her insist it’s only because she just doesn’t have time for small talk.

“She is lovely, just no nonsense, and that can come across as being a bit of a diva.”

Tracy Grimshaw

She’s tasked with asking the tough questions on ACA, but those who work with her say Tracy, 59, is a total softy.

“It’s pretty well known that she prefers her animals to most humans … but once you get to know her you realise she has a heart of gold. Her shyness can be seen as coldness but Tracy is pretty down-to-earth and has a shockingly quick wit too.”

Grant Denyer

Grant’s co-workers say he is often the first to get them involved in fun things once gruelling filming schedules have finished.

“Grant’s the kind of guy to book jet-skis or go-carts and insist everyone come and have some fun,” says our source.

But it’s not just socialising Grant’s good at. His crew say the 42-year-old is one of the most hands-on professionals in the industry.

“He adds a lot to meetings with his opinions and new approaches to interviews and game shows. You never know what he will come up with next.”