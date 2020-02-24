RELATED: 4 ways to boost your skincare regimen

What Is Skin Pigmentation?

Skin pigmentation is caused by melanin, a pigment in our skin that gives it colour. Normally, the amount of melanin in our skin stays constant, but in the case of hyperpigmentation, the distribution of melanin is uneven, creating a blotchy appearance. Skin pigmentation often occurs via sun damage, melasma, hormonal imbalance, or injury to the skin.

Most cases of pigmentation can be classified as “post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation”, which appear as dark spots on your face and neck caused by acne or other injuries on the face. Your melanin levels rise as your skin heals from injury, and the spots can remain for weeks after the cause.

Skin pigmentation can be difficult to treat because you can’t just peel away the sun spots from your skin. It’s relatively harmless, though some people might choose removal options for aesthetic reasons.

Can You Treat Skin Pigmentation?

You can treat skin pigmentation, but it isn’t as simple as getting some cream or scheduling a laser appointment. If you want to know how to get rid of those blemishes, it’s important to figure out what’s causing them to appear in the first place – if you don’t do that, you might end up causing more damage to your skin.

There are five common ways you can medically treat skin pigmentation:

Chemical peels

Microdermabrasion (or skin needling)

Light therapy

Laser resurfacing

Cryo treatments

On the other hand, these home remedies have also proven to be very popular:

Orchid extracts

Aloe Vera

Black tea water

Apple cider vinegar

Milk

Some people are more prone to skin pigmentation than others, and its severity can depend on factors like your lifestyle, genetics, and even your age. If you’re cosmetically concerned about your skin pigmentation, it’s best to consult a dermatologist for advice.

Treatments For Skin Pigmentation+

Lytera® 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum

Treatment: Serum

Price: Starts at $175 AUD

How to get it: Website

Formulated for all skin types and skin tones, this supplement is best paired with other treatments like chemical peels or laser therapy. Its powerful mix of ingredients helps balance melanin levels in the skin, enhance skin texture, and avoid the further appearance of dark spots.

Ole Henriksen Truth Serum

Treatment: Serum

Price: Starts at $70 AUD

How to get it: Website

Vitamin C and collagen are critical to helping your skin recover from hyperpigmentation. This serum is infused with plenty of these ingredients, along with green tea extract to further enhance their effects. Excellent for regular use!

Mesoestetic Dermamelan Treatment Cream

Treatment: Cream

Price: Starts at $150 AUD

How to get it: Website

For hormonal-induced skin pigmentation, we’d recommend going with Dermamelan. It’s a cream that you can easily apply at home that can work in as little as two weeks. As a maintenance medication that you can use for recurring dark spots, it definitely gets you bang for your buck.

Kaya Clinic Pigmentation Reducing Complex

Treatment: Cream

Price: Starts at $50 AUD

How to get it: Website

If you want to get a product that works fast with little effort, try Kaya Clinics’ formula. This special night cream prevents skin blemishes from ever appearing and works with other types of skin discolouration like dark circles. The combination of different ingredients like azelaic and phytic acids galvanise your melanin levels, giving you results in less than two weeks!

A Note Before Looking Into Treatment

Always consult with your dermatologist about treatment options. They'll be able to advise the best treatment for you, and they might even be able to show you some before and after photos to help ease your mind. With a little research, medical advice, and patience, you’ll find those spots vanishing away in no time at all!

