The main difference between cake flour and other flours is the protein content. Getty

What’s the difference between cake flour and plain or self-raising flour?

The main difference between cake flour and other flours is the protein content. Cake flour contains around 8 per cent protein, while in plain and self-raising flour it is slightly higher (10 per cent plus). It also has a finer grain, is far paler in colour and does not contain raising agents.

Is cake flour gluten-free?

Cake flour does produce less gluten than plain flour but is not suitable for those with gluten intolerance as it is derived from wheat.

Where can you buy cake flour in Australia?

Cake flour is not readily available here in Australia as bleached flours are restricted due to health reasons. Your best bet is to buy it online or from specialty suppliers (such as USAmerican) or alternatively, you can try your hand at making it yourself.

Below is a simple recipe for a cake flour substitute:

Cake flour is not readily available here in Australia. Getty

Ingredients

Plain flour

Cornstarch or arrowroot powder

Method

1. Start with one level cup of plain flour and remove two tablespoons of the flour.

2. Add two tablespoons of cornstarch or arrowroot powder back in.

3. Sift the mixture together to be sure the ingredients are well distributed.

Note: When added to all-purpose flour, cornstarch will inhibit the formation of gluten while also giving structure and “sponginess” to your cake. While cornstarch can easily be swapped for arrowroot powder, it is important to note that arrowroot will cause cakes to cook more quickly and will often be more moist than those made with cornstarch.