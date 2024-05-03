More than 10,000 athletes will be competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Getty

This year, the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, France between July 26th and August 11.

For the length of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, athletes will be treated to gourmet cuisine from the culinary capital of Europe.

Michelin star chefs are expected to serve an estimated 40,000 meals per day to approximately 15,000 athletes from the 200 countries that will be residing in the athletes' village on the banks of the River Seine in the north of Paris.

The right diet paired with the right training is key to securing an Olympic medal. Getty

While French will be the main cuisine, Asian, African, Caribbean, and various other international dishes will also be on offer to provide as many options as possible for athletes.

According to organisers, all meals available in the village (500 in total) will be based on seasonal products, with 80 percent of ingredients coming from France.

French food services company Sodexo Live! will be overseeing the catering at the athletes' village, which will include "grab and go" food stands and a sit-down eatery that can cater to 3,500 athletes at any one time.

"Of course, there will be some classics for athletes, like pasta. But the food will have a very French touch," Sodexo Live! global CEO Nathalie Bellon-Szabo has previously shared with media.

Each room at the athletes' village with house two Olympians. Getty

As well as enjoying the sights, sounds, and culture of the city of love, Olympic athletes will also be able to watch their food being made in front of them, "so they'll be able to chat and better understand what French cuisine is about - and to understand a bit of our culture as well," renowned French chef Amandine Chaignot shared with the Associated Press in early May.

And in a fun, interactive opportunity, there will be hands-on baking sessions every day for athletes wanting to try their hand at baking a baguette of their own - yum!

Athletes will even be able to bake their own bread. Getty

