RELATED: My Top Seven Birthday Party Idea
Best 21st Presents
In the US, the 21st birthday is extra special because it means you’re legally allowed to drink. A lot of 21st birthday ideas in the States involve booze, so if you’re pressed for time and looking for good birthday presents for your 21-year-old friends, consider gifting them a bottle of wine. If your friend isn’t much of a drinker, here are a few other gift recommendations.
Personalised Birthstone Necklace
Price: $AUD120
Recommended age: 21
Leather Wrap Journal
Price: $AUD40
Recommended age: 21
Personalised Beer Mug
Price: $AUD34
Recommended age: 21
VonShelf Metal Wine Rack
Price: $AUD30
Recommended age: 21+
Nespresso Pixie
Price: $AUD175
Recommended age: 18+
Best Gifts For Homebodies
For introverts who like to snuggle up under the covers with a book and a cup of tea, there are a lot of cool gifts you can ask from your friends to make your home even cozier than it is now.
Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa
Price: $AUD71.52
Recommended age: 8+
Glasshouse Scented Candles
Price: $AUD49.95
Recommended age: 12+
AeroGarden Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Garden
Price: $AUD375
Recommended age: 18+
Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Purifying Fan
Price: $AUD430
Recommended age: 13+
Vankyo Leisure 3 Mini Movie Projector
Price: $AUD200
Recommended age: 13+
Best Gifts For Tech-Heads
If you’re a gearhead who’s still asking himself, “What should I get for my birthday?” here are a few special toys to add to your collection.
Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Noise Canceling Headphones
Price: $AUD500
Recommended age: 13+
Apple iPad Pro
Price: $AUD1300
Recommended age: 13+
Smart Workout Mirror
Price: $AUD2,100
Recommended age: 18+
Swagboard Swagtron Self-Balancing Scooter
Price: $AUD290
Recommended age: 13+
Aura Smart Connected Picture Frame
Price: $AUD436
Recommended age: 13+
Best Gifts For Foodies
Home cooks and aspiring chefs can enhance their skills and have more fun in the kitchen with better tools. Whether you’d like to whip up something fancy or just play around with dessert, here are some fun kitchen items you can add to your wish list.
Omorc 6 Quart Air Fryer
Price: $AUD160
Recommended age: 13+
Chicago Cutlery Fusion 18-Piece Block Knife Set
Price: $AUD195
Recommended age: 16+
Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot
Price: $AUD26
Recommended age: 16+
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, Slicer, And Spiraliser
Price: $AUD28
Recommended age: 16+
Churro Maker
Price: $AUD44
Recommended age: 16+
Best Gifts For Gamers
What’s the best gift for a boy? Video games! But don’t think that video games and consoles are limited to boys and boys alone. If you’re a girl and you love video games, splurge on a Nintendo Switch or a comfy gaming chair – you deserve it just as much!
Nintendo Switch Lite
Price: $AUD299
Recommended age: 6+
Oculus Go VIrtual Reality (VR) Headset
Price: $AUD290
Recommended age: 13+
Toast PlayStation 4 Pro Wood Cover
Price: $AUD86
Recommended age: 13+
Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Classic Edition
Price: $AUD145
Recommended age: 13+
Nitro Concepts S300 Gaming Chair
Price: $AUD405
Recommended age: 13+
Best Gifts For The Person Who’s Always On-The-Go
Even when you’re spending the night away, you’ll want to be comfy enough to feel like you’re right at home. The best gift for a girl or guy who’s always on the go? Some trusty luggage for all your essentials and something to keep you and your gadgets charged!
Yeti 30 Oz Tumbler
Price: $AUD69.95
Suitable age: Everyone
Fitbit Inspire Fitness Activity Tracker
Price: $AUD144
Recommended age: 13+
Ambor Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack
Price: $AUD35
Recommended age: 13+
Chest Minima Polycarbonate Carry-On Luggage
Price: $AUD270
Recommended age: 13+
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000
Price: $AUD51.14
Recommended age: 13+
RELATED: Gifts for Book Lovers: 7 Presents Guaranteed to Impress