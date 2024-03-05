The Gentlemen. Netflix

Following in the footsteps of Guy Ritchie's critically acclaimed 2019 film The Gentlemen, this spin-off series follows aristocratic Eddie (Theo James) as he inherits the family estate, unawares that it is home to an enormous weed empire run by a syndicate that has no intention of vacating.

Premieres March 7th.

Physical 100: Season 2. Netflix.

After taking Netflix by storm in early 2023, this South Korean reality competition is set to return for a stellar second season this March.

100 new contestants will put their bodies on the line for the glory of having 'the ultimate physique', with new physical challenges that will take the fiery global competition to new heights.

Premieres March 19th.

3 Body Problem. Netflix

Based upon the best-selling book of the same name by Chinese science fiction author Liu Cixin, 3 Body Problems follows five brilliant friends as they make earth-shattering, world-ending discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential, mysterious alien threat emerges.

With an all-star cast that includes the likes of Benedict Wong and John Bradley, audiences are sure to be kept on the edge of their seats in this eight-episode sci-fi thriller.

Premieres March 21st.

Buying Beverley Hills. Netflix

Whether you love looking at luxury real estate or enjoy indulging in some drama-fueled reality television, season two of Buying Beverley Hills will tick both boxes.

The show follows top Los Angeles real estate agents Mauricio Umansky and his daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes, high-reward world of luxury real estate, friendships, and even a little romance.

Premieres March 22nd.

Is It Cake? Netflix

