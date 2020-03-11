Wednesday night's Married At First Sight dinner party was explosive, and no, we're not just talking about Lizzie and Seb's sex life.
After weeks of denials, Josh and Michael claim Aleks and Ivan told them they have had sex.
Michael and Josh harassed the couple during the dinner party, telling Aleks to 'stop lying' about the advancement of their intimacy - but she was firm, telling the group that intimacy to her meant 'kissing and pashing', no necessarily sex.
Still, Josh and Michael wouldn't take 'no' for an answer. After going back and forth, Aleks confirmed that she had only told the men they'd been 'intimate' and that the word 'sex' was never used - Josh's face was riddled with guilt.
He then turned his attention to Ivan, telling the group that Ivan had confirmed that they did indeed have sex.
At this point, viewers are wondering why it matters so much that the couple disclose what goes on behind closed doors, to the table and the rest of Australia - but apparently, Michael is a beacon of truth and morals.
'So you’re denying that you slept with him,' Michael continued.
'YES,' Aleks begged, explaining that she doesn't like talking about intimacy because it makes her uncomfortable, so why would she admit to having 'sex' to them, of all people.
Michael slammed Aleks to producers, 'She’s bang out of order… don’t say you haven’t been intimate when you have been intimate.'
CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL US, WHY DOES IT MATTER TO MICHAEL AND JOSH SOOOOOOO MUCH?
Then, the bombshell. Josh tells viewers how Ivan told him, 'We’ve been rootin’ like rabbits for weeks,' and that it was IVAN who told Michael and Josh to confront Aleks about their sex life. 'He got away with looking like the nice guy. It feels like we got used,' he said, adding that Ivan had been winking at both men as they defended Ivan.
Josh revealed that Ivan had called him and Michael telling them to show him support at the dinner party. Josh wondered if Ivan had set him up, because the real estate agent continued to comfort, support and defend Aleks, all while 'winking' at the men.
Lizzie was suspicious, and rightly so. 'Ivan’s a con artist!' she told her hubby Seb, then to the girls, admitted: 'I think Ivan didn’t want to look rejected' so he spun a lie to save his masculinity.
Then, Connie made a very interesting observation. 'I thought he [lied to the boys] on purpose. I thought he stitched them up on purpose so he could look like a hero for Aleks to try and win her back.'
