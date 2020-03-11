Michael and Josh harassed the couple during the dinner party, telling Aleks to 'stop lying' about the advancement of their intimacy - but she was firm, telling the group that intimacy to her meant 'kissing and pashing', no necessarily sex.

After weeks of denials, Josh and Michael claim Aleks and Ivan told them they have had sex.

Wednesday night's Married At First Sight dinner party was explosive, and no, we're not just talking about Lizzie and Seb's sex life.

Still, Josh and Michael wouldn't take 'no' for an answer. After going back and forth, Aleks confirmed that she had only told the men they'd been 'intimate' and that the word 'sex' was never used - Josh's face was riddled with guilt.

He then turned his attention to Ivan, telling the group that Ivan had confirmed that they did indeed have sex.

At this point, viewers are wondering why it matters so much that the couple disclose what goes on behind closed doors, to the table and the rest of Australia - but apparently, Michael is a beacon of truth and morals.

'So you’re denying that you slept with him,' Michael continued.

'YES,' Aleks begged, explaining that she doesn't like talking about intimacy because it makes her uncomfortable, so why would she admit to having 'sex' to them, of all people.

Michael slammed Aleks to producers, 'She’s bang out of order… don’t say you haven’t been intimate when you have been intimate.'

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL US, WHY DOES IT MATTER TO MICHAEL AND JOSH SOOOOOOO MUCH?