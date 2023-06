Monday, June 12 marks the King's Birthday public holiday in Australia.

While King Charles' birthday falls on November 14, most Australian states celebrate the monarch's day of birth on the second Monday of June, in accordance with British celebrations.

With free a Monday to relish in, avoid getting caught out this long weekend! If you're wanting to make the most of your public holiday, convenient shopping hours sure do make things a lot easier.

WATCH: King Charles' coronation. Article continues after video.