What's in store for their characters as the show comes to an end? You'll have to tune in. Foxtel

How hard was it to say goodbye to everyone?

Susie: Really hard! We have shared so many ups and downs together, on and off the screen. You become a family, really. My last day on set, I burst into tears.

Pamela: Well, I had a couple of chances to say goodbye, because I thought my character was gone in a box, so I already had my goodbyes. But it was a pleasure to get another one – it was very hard.

Do you think fans will be happy with the ending?

Susie: That’s a tough question because you can’t please everyone, but I do think the ending is perfect for the show. They have really packed a lot into it. It has a bit for everyone.

Pamela: I suppose fans aren’t going to be happy it’s ending at all, but I would like to think they will feel a sense of satisfaction or a fitting cathartic release in a sense of closure.

Susie teases a "perfect" ending to the show. Foxtel

Pamela, what was it like stepping into the shoes of an iconic character like The Freak? Did you feel pressure to live up to Maggie Kirkpatrick’s portrayal in Prisoner?

I mean, I always feel pressure when I embark on any role, because I want to be the best I can be.

I wanted her blessing – she is an old friend and colleague, and it was important to me Maggie was happy to see me put on the black gloves. She was incredibly generous from the get-go and supportive of me in the role.

What’s the most surprising thing about filming a prison drama?

Susie: I think probably how much laughter and joy there is. Also doing the stunts was one of the best things as well. The physical stuff was so much fun. It stretched all of us I think.

Pamela: Yes, I agree with Susie, I think that’s always the case. The more gruesome a story is, the more hilarious it is behind the scenes.