Wendy Williams' fans think she farted on the air during the show
Putting a new meaning to the term, "let it rip ..."
Fans are convinced that Wendy Williams farted in the middle of a segment on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday.
Williams, 55, was speaking about football player Odell Beckham Jr. getting in trouble for slapping a police officer on the buttocks when she leaned to the side and, according to fans, let rip.
It was this moment that fans think Wendy Williams farted on the air
One person wrote on Twitter: "Can't believe i put my earbuds in to hear wendy williams fart in 2020."
"Can't sleep cause I can't stop thinking about Wendy Williams letting out a nasty fart during Friday's episode of her daytime talk show," another added.
Another said: "Wendy Williams farted on National TV and it was audible. I applaud her courage but her follow through was a little winded."