Former US talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, two medical issues Hollywood star Bruce Willis is also battling.

A statement released by Wiliams' care team on February 22 revealed the diagnoses "have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humour and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed," the press release said.

