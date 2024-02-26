US talk show host Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia and dimentia
Hollywood star Bruce Willis also suffers from the same medical conditions.
Former US talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, two medical issues Hollywood star Bruce Willis is also battling.
A statement released by Wiliams' care team on February 22 revealed the diagnoses "have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."
"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humour and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed," the press release said.
Williams, 59, took leave from her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, back in 2021 to deal with health issues, then in 2023, she underwent "a battery of medical tests" where she was diagnosed with the aforementioned conditions.
"As Wendy's fans are aware, in the past, she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves' Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health," the press release states.
"Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."
According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition impacts the ability to understand language as well as communication and personality.
"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia," the press release said.
“She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."
"The Wendy Williams Show" debuted in 2008 from studios in New York City.
Peoplereported that the press release was also news for Williams' family who have no involvement in the decision for her care while she is currently under court-ordered guardianship.
"The people who love her cannot see her," Williams's sister Wanda told the publication.
On February 24 and 25, just 72 hours after the news of her diagnosis, a Lifetime documentary titled Where is Wendy Williams? was released. The documentary was about and produced by Williams with some participation from her family.
“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” the press release read.
However, a review by Varietysheds light on the new documentary stating that it "is not a series about the next chapter of Williams’ life but instead an exploitative display of her cognitive decline and emotional well-being."