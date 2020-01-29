American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has shared a heartfelt message while talking about Kobe Bryant’s untimely death. Getty

She continued: “Yesterday was a celebratory day and we got tragic news about Kobe Bryant and everything changed in a second.”

Former NBA player Kobe died when the helicopter he was travelling in with his daughter Gianna, 13, crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

During her emotional soliloquy, Ellen tearfully urged her audience to reach out to family and friends to tell them they love them and appreciate the time they have together.

Speaking during a specially recorded segment on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 62-year-old fought back tears as she made the emotional revelation. Getty

“That’s what I want to talk about: Life is short and it’s fragile. And we don’t know how many birthdays we have. We don’t have to have a birthday to celebrate. Just celebrate life,” she said.

“If you haven’t told someone you love them, do it now. Tell people you love them. Call your friends. Text your friends. Hug them. Kiss them.

Ellen then gave thanks to her wife Portia de Rossi, before thanking her staff, who she said make her laugh every day.

Former NBA player Kobe died when the helicopter he was travelling in with his daughter Gianna, 13, crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Getty

“I know that I’m lucky to have a wife who loves me so much, even though I don’t have a Grammy. I get to come to work every single day with people who make me laugh. I love everybody I work with,” she concluded.

Following the news of Kobe’s death on Sunday, Ellen also took to Twitter to share another emotional message.

“Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family,” she wrote.