Kate Middleton has seemingly been caught shrugging off her Prince William’s attempts at showing affection in public. Instagram

Taking to Twitter, several fans comments on the now viral clip, which shows Wills affectionately place his arm on Kate’s shoulder, only for her to shrug it off in plain view.

“Great show really lovely couple, did anyone see Kate nudge wills hand of her shoulder near the end though???” one eagle-eyed fan wrote.

The Duke and Duchess were speaking to celebrity cook Mary Berry during A Berry Royal Christmas, which aired in the UK this week, when the incident was caught on camera. Instagram

“With all the rumours about their relationship that small gesture says A LOT,” another person stated.

A third person added: “I think she is very anti PDA when they are “working”.

While the focus of the royal couple’s appearance was to help Mary prepare a Christmas menu for a charity event, fans were quick to notice the Duchess seemingly dismiss Willis on air. Instagram

Despite the harsh criticism of Kate’s action, many royal enthusiasts didn’t see what all the fuss was a about, with one person writing: “You can see she was moving in her seat.”

Another person added: “Our country’s in great hands with Wills and Kate. Kind, level headed people.”