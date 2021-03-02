As the video footage plays out, we see Harry (left) and Meghan (right) sitting on a bench in the garden across from Oprah. CBS

How to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview in Australia?

The CBS Television Network interview, titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry, will air in the US on Sunday evening meaning we'll start hearing word of it on Monday March 8 Australian Eastern Standard time.

At this stage, no Australian rights to the interview have been announced however CBS have said that after it airs, the content will be released for "global distribution."

No official Australian channels or streaming sites have secured the rights yet but considering it's set to be one of the most talked about celebrity interviews of the year, we have faith it won't be long before it's picked up Down Under.

What's more, given that the interview is airing on CBS, Aussies may be able to watch it on the network's streaming service CBS All Access, which operates in Australia as 10 All Access.

Oprah is seemingly unfazed by asking the difficult questions. CBS

Will snippets of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview be shared online?

Yes, definitely.

Keep a close eye on Oprah Winfrey's official social media handles as she may promote snippets from the interview.

Excerpts may also be broadcast on CBS' official profiles as well.

Meghan wears a stylish black dress for the sit-down interview. CBS

What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah cover?

As Oprah promises in the stirring new trailer, "there is no subject that is off limits."

In the clip, Oprah ominously asks a pensive-looking Meghan Markle, who is sitting opposite her, "Were you silent or were you silenced?"

While Meghan doesn't answer in the teaser clip, you can bet it sets the tone for what she does have to say in the interview.

In another tense moment, Oprah responds to something Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child, has said about life in the Royal Family: "Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point."

She adds: "You've said some pretty shocking things here."

In the clip, Prince Harry's voice is heard telling Oprah: "My biggest concern was history repeating itself" - a comment most likely in reference to his mother Princess Diana's death at the hands of paparazzi in Paris.

The interview is set to cover the pair's tumultuous journey to stepping back from the royal family back in March 2020 - a feat which left the world in shock shortly before they moved away from the UK and settled in California's Santa Barbara.

The couple also reveal how lucky they feel to have gone through the stresses of royal life with each other by their side.

"I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Princess Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago. Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we have each other," Harry explains.

