Crazy...or genius? TikTok has deemed cottage cheese the new hero ingredient - and its recently made its debut in ice cream form.
With four simple ingredients, creators on the platform claim this 'healthy ice cream alternative' bears the flavour of a traditional cheesecake-flavoured ice cream.
Traditionally used a spread, the soft-textured curd cheese is a great meal accompaniment.
This dessert recipe, however, uses the dairy product as a base where - with the simple addition of honey, strawberries, and graham crackers as a topper - it is then transformed into a sweet treat.
Making the rounds on social media, here we share the recipe to this viral sensation.
Ingredients
- 500g (1 tub) of cottage cheese
- 1/4 cup of honey
- 1/2 cup strawberries (can be fresh or frozen)(
- 1/4 cup crushed graham crackers
Method
1. Scoop your cream cheese into a large bowl. Add your strawberries and honey.
2. Using a hand mixer, process the ingredients until fully blended. Add in the crushed graham crackers + extra strawberries and mix.
3. Place the mixture back into the cream cheese tub, or a tray, and cover. Place in the freezer and leave for a few hours.
4. Once frozen, remove your sweet treat and enjoy!
TIP: Leave the mixture to thaw for a few minutes after removing from the freezer.