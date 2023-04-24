With four simple ingredients, creators on the platform claim this 'healthy ice cream alternative' bears the flavour of a traditional cheesecake-flavoured ice cream.

Crazy...or genius? TikTok has deemed cottage cheese the new hero ingredient - and its recently made its debut in ice cream form.

Traditionally used a spread, the soft-textured curd cheese is a great meal accompaniment.

This dessert recipe, however, uses the dairy product as a base where - with the simple addition of honey, strawberries, and graham crackers as a topper - it is then transformed into a sweet treat.

Making the rounds on social media, here we share the recipe to this viral sensation.

WATCH: How to make cottage cheese ice cream. Article continues after video.