The Violet Crumble and Tokyo Lamington have ‘honeycomb’ together. Supplied

A truly earth-shattering twist on the classic lamington, Tokyo Lamington has paired the sweetness of vanilla sponge with a mouthwatering Violet Crumble inspired honeycomb cream centre – coated in creamy chocolate and Violet Crumble honeycomb pieces.

The Tokyo Lamington Violet Crumble - which will cost $25 for a 3-pack - will be available from Tokyo Lamington’s Newtown café as well as at Bertoni in Balmain, Goodfella in Bella Vista, Ham in Cronulla, La Lune in Strathfield, Milli and Co in Cecil Hills, Percy Plunkett in Penrith and Supreme Coffee Brookvale.

The sweet treat is available for one day only. Supplied

The deliciously sweet treat will be available on Saturday, March 5th until sold out, so get in quick if you want to get your hands on this delightful combo.

