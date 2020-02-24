RELATED: Picking Out Retro Furniture Like A Pro

Why Shop at Vintage Stores in Melbourne?

If you’ve never gone thrift shopping in Melbourne, you’re missing out! Digging through vintage stores feels like stepping back in time with their extensive selection of affordable and upcycled items. If you’re ready to satisfy your thirst for thrifty thrills, here are the top reasons to shop until you drop:

Cheap and cheerful - they go on sales every week that guarantee amazing bargains whenever you visit.

Cool stuff - you’ll love all the retro clothing, antique furniture, vintage memorabilia, and valuable art!

Consign for cash - you can sell your own clothes at consignment stores and make money on the side.

Thrifting is sustainable and ethical! Some opportunity shops sell their donated goods at low prices for the benefit of charity. That means you can treat yourself to new outfits while fighting against poverty!

The 10 Best Vintage Shops in Melbourne

Nowadays, old-fashioned is the new fashion trend, proving that tie-dye shirts, graphic tees, overcoats, work boots, and rugged jeans will never go out of style. Let’s do the time warp and check out all the best vintage shops in Melbourne!

10. Hunter Gatherer

Overview: Shop for a good cause at one of the most popular op shops in Australia! The Brotherhood of St. Laurence sells branded clothes, books, gadgets, furniture, and homewares with profits going straight to charity.

Located At: 247 Brunswick Street Fitzroy & Shop 52, Royal Arcade 335 Bourke Street

Opening Hours: 10AM - 6PM

Estimate Cost: $AUD10 - $AUD30

Website: www.stores.bsl.org.au

9. Cottage Industry

Overview: This cute store is full of unique textiles, curated timepieces, and fair trade clothing for the sophisticated shopper. Their floral dresses and fabrics will melt your heart!

Located At: 67 Gertrude St, Fitzroy

Opening Hours: 11AM - 6PM

Estimate Cost: $AUD20 - $AUD60

Website: www.cottageindustrystore.com.au

8. Yesteryear Vintage Clothing

Overview: You can relive the yesteryears with funky party shirts, glamorous dresses, trippy tees, and retro pants from the 1900s! They’re known for their massive warehouse sales, where some items can cost as low as $AUD5!

Located At: 331 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy & 200 High Street Northcote

Opening Hours: 10AM - 6PM

Estimate Cost: $AUD10 - $AUD80

Website: www.yesteryearvintage.com.au

7. Vintage Garage

Overview: This flashy boutique has an impressive selection of festival clothing, costumes, collectables, and Victorian clothing for men and women. They’ve also got an old phone box and a vintage car inside!

Located At: 318 Smith Street, Collingwood

Opening Hours: 11AM - 6PM

Estimate Cost: $AUD15 - $AUD50

Website: www.vintagegarage.com.au

6. Vintage Sole

Overview: Melbourne’s heritage shopping destination Cathedral Arcade has a vintage shop with red neon lights that you can’t miss! Walk right in for chic clothes and the best buys on branded goods from all over the world.

Located At: 258 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy & Shop 6, 37 Swanston Street

Opening Hours: 10AM - 6PM

Estimate Cost: $AUD39 - $AUD79

Website: www.vintagesole.com.au

5. Vintage Marketplace

Overview: If you’re nostalgic for the 90s, then you need to drop by Vintage Marketplace in Geelong and Northcote! Check out their sweet graphic tees, varsity jackets, denim apparel, headwear and more.

Located At: Shop 3, 390 High Street, Northcote & Shop 10, 321 Pakington Street, Newtown

Opening Hours: 10:30AM - 5PM

Estimate Cost: $AUD10 - $AUD150

Website: www.vintagemarketplace.com.au

4. Melbourne Vintage

Overview: Whether you’re searching for overalls, dresses, tops, or bottoms, you’ll find them all and more at this classic store! If you’re a bookworm or a crate digger, this is the go-to place for used books and music records!

Located At: 351 Sydney Rd, Brunswick

Opening Hours: 10AM - 6PM

Estimate Cost: $AUD15 - $AUD80

Website: www.melbournevintage.com

3. American Rag

Overview: This premium shop is full of Hollywood-style clothing and rare finds from every era since the 1900s. It’s more expensive than your typical thrift store, but if you want to splurge on yourself, this is the right place to do it!

Located At: Level 3, QV Shopping Complex

Opening Hours: 10:30AM - 6:30PM

Estimate Cost: $AUD45 - $AUD280

Website: www.americanragmelbourne.com.au

2. American Vintage Clothing Co.

Overview: If you’re into grunge rock or cowboy boots, you’ll find loads of biker jackets, tees, and footwear from the 40s to the 90s! Don’t forget about the edgy pieces from all-American brands like Guess, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and Harley Davidson.

Located At: 133 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy

Opening Hours: 11AM - 5PM

Estimate Cost: $AUD20 - $AUD50

Website: www.americanvintageclothing.com.au

1. RetroStar Vintage Clothing

Overview: Imagine all the cheapest vintage clothing you’ve ever wanted under one roof! They’re always on sale, so you can dress from head to toe in classic clothes from the 1940s to the 1990s without breaking the bank.

Located At: Nicholas building, 37 Swanston St

Opening Hours: 10AM - 6PM

Estimate Cost: $AUD10 - $AUD89

Website: www.retrostar.com.au

Keep It Vintage

Sometimes, being fashion-forward means going back in time! Don’t limit yourself to malls or fancy outlets – now that you know where to go for the best deals, it’s time to give our favourite vintage stores the love they deserve.

