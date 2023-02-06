Vietnamese beef lemongrass rolls. New Idea

Tip: For a change, warm rolls by placing on an oven tray. Sprinkle lightly with water. Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for five minutes, or until hot and crisp.

Instructions

1. Toss beef with lemongrass in a large bowl.

2. Heat an oiled, large non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add beef. Cook, turning regularly for about 3 minutes, or until crisp and golden. Remove pan from heat. Add hoisin. Stir until well combined.

3. Split rolls in half lengthways down the centre, without cutting all the way through. Spread cut-side of rolls with mayonnaise.

4. Divide beef and combined carrot, herbs and cucumber among rolls.

5. Drizzle with Sriracha sauce and serve with lime wedges.