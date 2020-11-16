Rumour has it Victoria Beckham (pictured) has cooked up a way to turn an awkward run-in between the Cambridges and the Sussexes at her son’s wedding into a way for her to save the monarchy. Getty

“So they’ve pivoted and have decided to encourage them both to come and promise them they’ll make sure it’s not awkward.”

In reality, though, our source says Victoria, 46, is planning to seat the duchesses at the same table “and force them to talk”.

“Vic thinks there’s no way they’ll erupt into an argument at a high-profile wedding and will have to play nice for the cameras and onlookers, and that it might even lead to them reconciling their differences,” the source continues.

Victoria is planning to seat Meghan (far left) and Kate (far right) at the same table “and force them to talk”. Getty

“She thinks that after a few glasses of champagne, they’ll be fine. Far from worrying if having Harry, Meghan, Wills and Kate at the wedding will overshadow the kids’ special day, Posh and Becks would be loving themselves if it were them who finally bring the couples back together. Becks is even joking he might finally get that knighthood from the Queen if they pull this off.”

Harry, 36, and David have reportedly always shared a close bond and previously worked together on various charity initiatives.

Meanwhile, Meghan, 39, and Posh forged their own friendship shortly after the actress moved to the UK.

Victoria (left) and David (right) were among the many celebrity guests who attended Harry and Meghan's wedding. Getty

During a series of US television interviews, the former soccer superstar seemingly confirmed his support of the royal family and his personal position as “a big royalist”.

“I’m a huge fan of the monarchy and always have been,” the 45-year-old previously told NBC News’ Today.

“I just hope that Harry’s OK and he’s becoming the best father and I can see that that’s happened,” he said.

