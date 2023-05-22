Method

1. Place pumpkin, onion and capsicum in a medium, non-stick roasting pan

(about 22cm x 32cm). Drizzle over oil. Toss to coat.

2. Cook in a hot oven (200C) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until vegetables are browned and tender. Remove. Reduce oven to moderate (180C).

3. Sprinkle spice mix over vegetables in pan. Stir in undrained beans and tomatoes. Top with tortilla strips. Scatter over cheese.

4. Return to moderate oven. Cook for about 20 minutes, or until cheese is golden.

5. Serve topped with sour cream, avocado and coriander.



TIP: If preferred, complete Step 2 in a large non-stick frying pan, then transfer chicken and vegies to a large ovenproof dish (14-cup capacity) and proceed with Step 3.