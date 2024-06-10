Australia scores immersive Titanic exhibition

Whether you are a history nerd or simply a fan of James Cameron’s 1997 billion-dollar box office-making film Titanic, a brand new exhibition about the famous vessel is sure to pique your interest.

Titanic: The Human Story brings together past and present in an emotional trip through time as visitors take part in a unique narrative experience that tells the tales of those who survived, and those who sadly passed away.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose in Titanic the movie. (Credit: Getty)

While the story of the doomed vessel is well known, the exhibition promises to spotlight little-known stories from the ship through photographs, handwritten letters, wayward keepsakes, and other personal belongings of those onboard.

As you listen to your audio guide, which features survivor testimonies, you’ll have the chance to observe recreated interiors from the Titanic, and what the experiences of those onboard would have been like before that cemented the cruise ship in history forever more.

The White Star Line passenger liner R.M.S. Titanic embarking on its ill-fated maiden voyage. (Credit: Getty)

Where in Australia is the Titanic: The Human Story exhibition?

After sold-out exhibitions in London, New York, and Washington DC, Titanic: The Human Story exhibition is currently exhibiting in Brisbane, Queensland from Friday, July 26 until Sunday, August 25 between 9am and 7pm daily.

For those attending, allow yourself approximately 90 minutes to walk through.

The exhibition features hundreds of items from the wreck. (Credit: Fever)

Where is the Titanic: The Human Story exhibition located?

If you’d like to attend the Titanic Australia exhibition, it is located at Level Q, Uptown, 91 Queen Street Brisbane City, QLD, 4000.

The exhibition is wheelchair accessible.

Interiors of the ship from third and first-class cabins have been dutifully recreated. (Credit: Fever)

How much are tickets to the Titanic: The Human Story exhibition?

Adult (13+): $49

Child (4-12): $39

Infant/Toddler (0-4): FREE

Senior (65+) or Student (with valid ID): $45.00

Family Bundle (4+ tickets, max. 2 adults): $40 per person

Group Bundle (min. 6 tickets): $42.00 per person

Buy tickets here.

