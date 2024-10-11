If there is one styling piece to add to the shopping list this festive season, it’s a set of Christmas pyjamas.
In recent years we have seen the pj trend pick up some serious traction, and for good reason too.
Whether you choose to match with the fam, or go your own way with a stand-out set, Christmas pyjamas are a guaranteed way to enjoy some festive fun through the month of December.
Not only will you be looking super cute for when the big man comes down the chimney, but those early morning family photos come the 25th will see an entire new level of fab!
To make things simple, we have curated a list of the top Christmas pyjamas for adults and kids this year.
Read on to find the style best suited to your budget and style.
- Carter adults unisex short sleeve pyjama set in gingerbread stripe, $54.99, Cotton On (here’s why)
- Bonds Christmas tree sleep aussie cotton blend singlet, $24.99, The Iconic (here’s why)
- Woven babydoll cami set in White holly, $59.99, Cotton On (here’s why)
01
Carter adults unisex short sleeve pyjama set in malachite/ gingerbread stripe
$54.99 at Cotton On
Made from 100 per cent cotton, this festive set is perfect to rock come Christmas morning.
Plus, with a size range catering to the tallest and smallest members of the family, your entire crew can enjoy the gingerbread stripe together.
Key features:
- Front patch pocket on chest
- Woven short with elasticated waistband
- Mock fly
02
Bonds Christmas tree sleep aussie cotton blend singlet
$24.99 at The Iconic
For a fun twist, take these cartoon Christmas trees for a spin!
Designed by much-loved Australian brand Bonds, rest assured that this set has been made with only the best quality homegrown cotton.
Key features:
- Square neckline
- Sleeveless cut
- Matching shorts sold separately
Also available at:
- $17.49 (usually $24.95) from BONDS
03
Woven babydoll cami set in white holly
$59.99 at Cotton On
If you are on the search for a set that is as sweet as it feels light to the touch, then the woven babydoll cami set is the one for you.
In our opinion, Christmas pjs can’t look any more whimsical than this set.
Key features:
- Linen sleep set
- Frill sleeve detail
- Elasticated waist short
- Functional drawcord at waist
04
Womens Christmas satin pjs in dark blue
$25 at Best and Less
Santa Claus is coming to town! And what better way to make him feel welcome than with his own personal merchandise.
Plus, with Rudolph on there too, this set will become a fast fan-favourite.
Key features:
- Satin feel
- Short and shirt set
- Available in three patterns
05
Long sleeve shirt in rocky road
$99 at Hommey
If there is a singular pattern that we all identify with the season of giving, it’s a classic candy cane stripe.
We simply can’t go past this long sleeve shirt set from Hommey, with playful piping and a label collar, slumber and style is a guarantee.
Shop the matching pants HERE.
Key features:
- Buttery soft, breathable and silky to the touch
- Playful piping on collar, pocket and cuffs
- Boxy fit for a classic shirt silhouette
- Effortless lapel collar
06
The Grinch womens plus size pyjama set in multi colour
$30 at Best and Less
For those of us who favour a more Grinch approach to the holiday season, a matching short and top set like this one here is a no-brainer.
Key features:
- Pant and shirt set
- Also available in children’s sizes
07
Christmas women’s gingerbread print onesie in red
$15 at Big W
One of our favourite things about December is the right it gives all of us adults to bring out our inner-child!
Thanks to Big W, you can bring on these celebrations in the comfort of a Gingerbread onesie.
Key features:
- All over print
- Christmas In July themed design
- Zip front
- Short sleeves
- Knit fabric
08
Chelsea Peers petite poly Christmas toy bauble print satin set
$95 at ASOS
“All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth, my two front teeth”… oh and a set of the Chelsea Peers satin Christmas pyjamas…please!
Decked out in rocking horses, cars and the rest of the works, ‘fabulous’ wouldn’t do this one justice.
Key features:
- Regular-fit shirt
- Revere collar
- Button placket
- Long sleeves
- Chest pocket
What is the Christmas pyjama trend?
The Christmas pyjama trend has been a long-standing tradition by festive-enthusiasts for years. Picking up traction in recent times alongside famous families like the Kardashians, these pyjamas have been thought of as a great way to bring out the festive cheer throughout December.
Whether waiting to wear on Christmas eve, or unboxing at the beginning of December (maybe November, we won’t judge), the pyjama trend is as practical as it is sure to lift the spirits of all lucky enough to catch a glimpse.
