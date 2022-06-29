Tradie lady! Tziporah posted a slew of saucy snaps on Instagram to promote her new venture. Instagram

"Bet you didn’t know that I’m a mad fiend @ DIY? Well turns out I’m pretty crap but I give it a red hot go 💥. To see me at my best with my Tradie Lady skills, please find the video on OnlyFans," she captioned the shot.

Another flirty snap saw the 48-year-old dressed in black lingerie as she held a wooden spoon in her mouth.

"Me for brekkie!" she wrote, adding, "And you’d better make sure that you dive into my eggs, or I’ll chase you with my wooden spoon! 😉😘😀 Check it out on OnlyFans."

It seems like the Aussie star is having a good time on the platform so far, with her most recent post thanking fans for supporting her amid her lucrative move.

Tziporah thanked fans for their support. Instagram

"Thank you all so much for your interest in my OF show. 🎩 We’re already having a lot of fun & the DMs have been so supportive 💖."

Tziporah isn't the only reality star who has made some serious dosh on OnlyFans, with MAFS stars Jessika Power, Ines Basic, Olivia Frazer, Jackon Lonie and Hailey Vernon also revealing they've made a killing on the website.

In fact, Jessika revealed she made a whopping $50,000 in just five days on the site, telling the Herald Sun she "earned enough money in the five days to put down a deposit on a house and then some".