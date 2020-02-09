Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the 32-year-old introduced the newborn to her social media fans, by sharing an adorable mother and son snap. Getty

Turia casts a loving and proud gaze towards the camera lens, while cradling the tiny infant in her arms.

A delightful follow-up snap shows Rahiti looking wide-eyed as he peeks out from underneath a pastel print bunny rug, in his hospital bassinet.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snaps, with one person writing: “Two gorgeous boys! How lucky are you!?!”

Another person stated: “Beautiful & so precious! So happy for your beautiful Family. Welcome to Rahiti.”

A third person added: “Omg what a stunner (both of you!). Congratulations!”

Turia’s family update comes after she recently shared an adorable picture of her one-year-old son Hakavai as she talked about the joys of motherhood.

Taking to Instagram in January, Turia shared a picture of herself kissing her little one with the caption: “You know that feeling of falling in love? It’s kind of like you’re high (thank you dopamine and oxytocin).

‘Having a baby is like having this feeling on tap. It’s like the honeymoon phase that never ends,” she added.