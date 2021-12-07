The loved-up pair have since welcomed two beautiful boys, Hakavai and Rahiti. Instagram

"I've had to claw my way back into life - learn to walk, to talk. All the things I had taken for granted before became seemingly impossible tasks," Turia told The Australian Women's Weekly

But rather than dwelling on the negatives of the life-changing event, as many would, Turia became determined to make the most of her life by helping others and embracing her blessings - particularly, her doting fiancé Michael, who has been by her side before, during, and after the life-changing event.

While he proposed to Turia in 2015, Michael - who has been dating Turia since 2009 - revealed he had planned on proposing years beforehand.

Michael actually bought the ring when Turia was in intensive care back in 2011, immediately after the fire.

"When Turia was in intensive care after her accident, I went out and bought a diamond ring," Michael told The Australian Women's Weekly in 2015.

"I showed it to my dad as we stood by her hospital bedside and said, 'If she lives, I am going to marry her.' Dad just looked at me and said, 'Good on you, mate'."

Now, ten years on from the moment that changed her life forever, Turia and Michael are going stronger than ever.

"Michael's my life partner. I've known that for years. And we've talked about marriage for as long as I can remember and yet the proposal still came as a surprise," Turia told The Australian Women's Weekly in 2019.

"He's my best friend. He knows me better than anyone."

"I can say without a shadow of a doubt that the version of myself that I love the most is the version that I am when I'm with Michael. He's my best friend. He knows me better than anyone. He not only lets me be me but he celebrates me – and indulges every single one of my crazy adventures."

The loved-up pair have since welcomed two beautiful boys, Hakavai, 3, and Rahiti, 1, with Turia regularly keeping fans updated on her journey through parenthood.

Speaking to 9Honey, Turia said she and Michael are a “good team” when it comes to parenting, though admitted, “it’s really hard”.

“I hate to say this, but I'm definitely more the disciplinarian," she told the publication. "Michael is the softie!”

"We might be tired, irritable... and cranky. It's really hard."

"The reality is we have two young kids, I'm sleeping next to Hakavai, he might be with Rahiti, someone sleeps on the couch.

"We might be tired, irritable... and cranky. It's really hard."

Despite the challenges, she said that becoming parents has brought out the best in her relationship with the man she first met in high school.

"I feel like the version of me that Michael likes best is 'Turia the mum', and the version I like best is 'Michael the dad'," she said, adding, "I really admire his parenting and I love seeing him with the boys. And I know he feels the same about me."