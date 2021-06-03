Did we mention her products are stackable for easy transportation? Supplied

STEP 1: BB CREAM WITH SUNSCREEN

After applying her skincare products, Trinny rubs a few pumps of her BB Cream, called BFF Cream ($65), all over her face, just like a moisturiser.

STEP 2: A LIGHT BASE, ONLY WHERE IT'S NEEDED

"I think lots of women put on lots of base, but we don't really need it," she told Now To Love.

"So I made Just A Touch ($50), which is a foundation and concealer.

"I want you just to dab it where it should go. I apply it just where I need it, where I need some coverage."

STEP 3: EVEN OUT ANY IMPERFECTIONS & SHINE

Trinny's Miracle Blur ($48.50) product is a nude, all-purpose balm designed to fill in lines, scars and any divots in the face.

She calls it a “tiny miracle in a pot” and we couldn’t agree more.

We'll take one of each, please. Trinny London

STEP 4: BRING SOME COLOUR INTO THE FACE

Trinny's Lip To Cheek ($45) pots do say exactly what they say on the tin - and they can also be used on the eyes to create a seamless colour palette all over the face.

STEP 5: HIGHLIGHTER

Our favourite tip from the makeup genius has to be mixing her The Right Light ($45) highlighter with her blush.

STEP 6: BRONZER:

Trinny applies her cream bronzer, Golden Glow ($45), to the parts of her face "where I feel the sun might hit me".

The makeup mogul regularly shares tutorials on her social media page. Trinny Woodall

STEP 7: LIP GLOSS

A quick swipe of her Sheer Shimmer Lip Gloss ($40) adds some modern shine to the lips.

STEP 8: MASCARA

While Trinny doesn't sell mascara in her own line, she always applies "a quick flick of mascara" to make the eyes look awake, then she's done!

This article has been adapted and edited from the original on our sister site, Now To Love.