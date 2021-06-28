The Engelsons have announced that they're expecting their second child. Instagram

At the time, the proud new dad shared an update writing: "Turns out 2020 ain't so bad after all! My wife is a beautiful champion... I'm officially the happiest guy I know," he finished.

Trevor also shared several gorgeous new pics of the new baby and his wife.

Trevor and Meghan Markle were married from 2011 to 2013 - long before she met Prince Harry and moved back to the United States where she now resides.

Trevor and Tracey welcomed daughter Ford Grace Engelson in August 2020. Instagram

Meghan and Trevor dated for six years and tied the knot in an extravagant beach-side wedding at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

They quietly separated in 2013, with sources close to the couple claiming Meghan's rise to fame on hit TV show Suits, which was filmed in Toronto, had played a part.

"It put a strain on the relationship. Trevor was in LA making movies, Meghan was in another country five hours' flight away and it simply took its toll," a friend told The Daily Mail.

Trevor was married to Meghan Markle from 2011 to 2013. Instagram

Of course, all's well that ends well between Trevor and Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex recently welcomed her second child with Prince Harry - a baby girl called Lilibet.

The royal family is complete alongside proud big brother Archie Harrison, born in 2019.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.