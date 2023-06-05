The couple’s Travel Guides journey began in October 2015. Janetta was the driving force behind their application, with Kevin having some reservations.

“Don’t be silly. What would they want with us?” he recalls telling Janetta at the time.

Six seasons on and the pair are bonafide TV stars – and fabulous ones at that!

For the extravagant couple, being retired with no children or pets means being able to say yes to travel “at the drop of a hat” with “no worries”.

Throughout their 36-year marriage, the pair have lived relatively harmoniously, but admit disagreements can arise when manual tasks are to be completed.

“Sometimes we have a disagreement, but I’m always right,” says Kevin.

Using the example of pitching a tent, Janetta jumps in, claiming: “Kevin is not wanting to read instructions, where I’m forensic about instructions and I’ll tell him he’s doing something wrong.”

“Well, that’s because the argument is we should not be pitching a tent,” says Kevin, chuckling. “We shouldn’t be camping full stop!”

While the pair say filming can be both “challenging” and “tiring”, they “wouldn’t give it up for anything”. When it comes to their relationships with the other guides, Kevin and Janetta reveal they get on very well, having all travelled together over the seven years of filming. There are also occasions where they catch up outside of the show, such as at the Logies or weddings.

“It’s like a family,” Kevin shares.

“The cast and crew are about 40 of us. Everybody appreciates what a gift this has been for everyone.”

Travelling has been in Kevin and Janetta’s blood all their lives. Both worked in the airline industry and Kevin later became a travel writer.

Holidaying religiously throughout their marriage, the pair reminisce that during their honeymoon to Singapore, Hong Kong and Borneo, the most expensive meal they had cost $120 each.

“At the time we thought that was outrageous! Now you pay that for an entree in Sydney,” Kevin says.

Reflecting on some of his favourite modes of travel, Kevin adds, “We particularly like small ships for cruising which are all inclusive.

“They’re expensive. But it’s worth it to us because it’s exactly what we like.”

Given their love of boats, it was a no-brainer that the pair celebrated their most recent wedding anniversary on board the Queen Elizabeth 2, where they renewed their vows.

Kevin and Janetta have embraced their fame but still can’t believe the impact they have on people. Fans will often stop them in the street “for a selfie”.

“We were filming in New Zealand in January at a restaurant and a girl of about 10 came up to me and asked for a picture,” shares Janetta.

“The next morning on Instagram, she sent me a message and said, ‘Thank you so much,

I spent last night looking at your photo and cried happy tears.”

Travel Guides airs Wednesday, 7:30pm on Channel Nine