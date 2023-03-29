Travel Guides 2023 cast

The cast for this year’s Travel Guides has remained relatively the same as last year’s. The only change is that Stack’s twin sister Mel is not returning. But Stack will still be on Travel Guides this year; she’ll just have a new travel partner…

Matt and Brett

Matt and Brent made their Travel Guides debut during Season 4. The couple have been together for 20 years and married for 9 of those.

The Fren Family

The Fren Family - Mark, Cathy, Victoria and Jonathan - have been on Travel Guides since its inception. The family always seems to find the funny side of holiday disasters and we can’t wait to see how the Frens handle this year’s destinations.

WATCH: Travel Guides’ Kev, Dorian and Teng go diving with sharks

Kev, Dorian and Teng

Kev, Dorian and Teng (AKA The Target Boys) have returned for their fifth season of Travel Guides. The hilarious best friends will tackle penny-farthing bicycles this year and poor Kev suffers an injury while on his.

Kevin and Janetta

Retired couple Kevin and Janetta have once again returned to Travel Guides. The self-confessed “travel snobs” have been a part of the show since it began and we can’t wait to see what kind of complaints they make this year.

Stack

Sadly, cowgirl Stack will not be travelling with her twin sister Mel this year. Instead, Stack can be seen in the Travel Guides 2023 sneak peek with a new, male partner…