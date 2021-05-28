Matt and Brett. Nine

Matt and Brett

New to the block are Matt and Brett, who have been together for 18 years and married for seven.

Matt, 45, works for the local council while Brett, 51, is a primary school teacher, and the two love to travel - meaning they have a lot of opinions on how holidays should be.

The difference between the two is that while Matt loves to organise everything, do everything and eat out for every meal, Brett is happy to go along for the ride.

They are quick with biting commentary on everything around them but are generous, kind and love a laugh.

The Fren family. Nine

Fren family

The Frens are well equipped to cope with stressful family situations and can always find the funny side of any holiday disaster.

Mark, 59, is the upbeat and forthright dad, so when on holiday he loves to negotiate hotel room upgrades.

For more than 30 years he has been happily married to Cathy, 57, whose quirky sense of humour and distinctive laugh is contagious.

Together they have two kids, Victoria, 27, who is always ready to voice an opinion, and Jonathon, 29, who is the more reserved one of the bunch.

The Frens are unafraid to give anything a go, which often leads them into unpredictable situations.

Kev, Dorian, and Teng. Nine

Kev, Dorian, and Teng

This trio, made up of Kev, Dorian and Teng, are all good mates who share a love of junk food, computer games, music and movies.

Kev, 28, is the sensible pop-culture expert with an arts degree, while Dorian, 24, is laidback, polite and

studying to become a teacher.

As for Teng, 25, he's the risk-taker who has deferred uni for the last three years and is always looking for a good time.

All are Australian-born and their combined Chinese, Greek and Vietnamese heritage gives them a unique take on the world.

Despite Dorian’s Greek heritage, they often refer to themselves as “the three Asian boys” who are fearless and willing to give anything a go.

Kevin and Janetta. Nine

Kevin and Janetta

Kevin, 63, and Janetta, 69, describe themselves as 'holiday snobs', as they want the best of the best for everything.

The pair, who have been married for over three decades, don’t have children, and are passionate wine enthusiasts.

They also love exploring big cities, but before hitting the road, they make sure they do their research to ensure they experience the best holiday.

And if the quality or service isn’t up to scratch they will not hesitate to make a complaint - earning them the “we don’t suffer in silence” catchphrase.

Stack and Mel. Nine

Stack and Mel

Identical twin cowgirls, Stack and Mel, are still relatively new to the travel game, and are a little wary when venturing anywhere beyond the Outback. Even so, they are willing to give anything a crack.

The girls, 31, are big on the rodeo scene, competing together and against each other in roping

events. They have travelled extensively around country Australia for competitions.

Having spent most of their lives in the bush, they are blissfully unaware of other cultures, languages and customs - but this doesn’t stop them voicing an opinion.

They are used to roughing it and not easily impressed by fancy holidays, and would much rather camping outdoors with their horses and dogs rather than stay in the city.