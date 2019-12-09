Sesame Street's Big Bird Puppeteer Caroll Spinney and Debra Spinney at The Empire State Building in November. Getty

“His enormous talent and outsized heart were perfectly suited to playing the larger-than-life yellow bird who brought joy to generations of children and countless fans of all ages around the world, and his lovably cantankerous grouch gave us all permission to be cranky once in a while.”

Spinney was voice behind the iconic Sesame Street characters, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. Getty

Spinney began working on the show in 1969, before health issues forced him to retire in 2015.