Looking for a classic Australian dinner that will really impress? Go no further! The use of lavender instead of rosemary in this roast leg of lamb recipe gives it a summery floral flavour. Get the full recipe.

2. ANZAC biscuits

Anzac biscuits were first given to soldiers during World War I, although traditionally made on April 25th to commemorate or past and present soldiers, who say Anzac Day is the only time you can enjoy these scrumptious crumbling bickies? Get the full recipe.

3. Golden fruit pavlova

While there is a heated debate between Australia and New Zealand as to who the origin of the pavlova belongs to, we’ll add it to this list because it is truly iconic. Pavlova’s are a blank canvas to smother whatever is seasonally available on the top. Add a summery golden glow to your dessert table with this simply stunning, tropical fruit-topped pavlova. Get the full recipe.

4. Lamingtons

Another traditional Australian sweet treat is a Lamington. Vanilla sponge smothered in chocolate icing and dusted with coconut. Hungry yet? Get the full recipe.

5. Cheese & Vegemite scones

Combine two Australian classics to create Cheese & Vegemite scones. Vegemite gives a deep savoury flavour to these tasty pinwheel cheddar cheese scones - perfect for afternoon tea or a simple snack.

6. Aussie meat pies

Traditional Aussie meat pies are perfect any time of year - but you'll definitely want some for Australia Day. Get the full recipe.

7. Chicken parmi

Available at almost every pub in Australia, a chicken parmigiana, affectionately known as a chicken parmi is one of Australia’s most popular national dishes.

8. Damper

This is the quick and easy way to cook a chicken parmigiana (besides going to the pub). With a sprinkle of dried chilli flakes, there's an extra kick to it too. Get the full recipe.

Make a classic Aussie favourite with this damper recipe. Using only 4 ingredients, it's an easy bread recipe that can be enjoyed at any part of the day. Get the full recipe.

9. Fire-roasted barramundi

With barramundi practically jumping onto our plates, no Australian summer BBQ is complete without the catch of the day. It's a fish roast with the most! This unexpected and lovely meal is perfect for parties. Get the full recipe.

10. Aussie burgers with the lot

The difference between an Australian burger and the American classic is that we Aussies like to accompany ours with beetroot and pineapple. These may seem strange to you Brits, but give them a try – the sweetness of the pineapple and the vinegar of the pickled beetroot are great with the juicy burger. Get the full recipe.

11. Beer battered barramundi and calamari

Beer-battered barramundi fillets and calamari tubes make a great family meal (and at a fraction of the price you'd pay for takeaway!) It's great with aioli.Get the full recipe.

12. Stuffed lamb rack

Love roast lamb but looking for something a little different? Try this gorgeous rack of lamb with stuffing. Get the full recipe.

13. Billy Tea Fruit Loaf with Custard Frosting

It doesn't get more Aussie than this delicious loaf. Made with Billy Tea and dried fruits it is a year-round classic. Get the full recipe.

14. Aussie Pikelets

Save money on store-bought pikelets and make your own. They can be easily frozen, then just microwaved or wrapped in foil and heated in the oven until warm. Get the full recipe.

15. Kingston Slice

They're one of Australia's most iconic bickies - and now we've turned Kingstons into a slice! You're welcome. Get the full recipe.

16. Grilled king prawns with garlic, chilli and oregano

There's nothing simpler for summer entertaining than throwing a few prawns on the barbecue and then topping them with a fresh herb sauce. Get the full recipe.

17. Iced VoVo Ice-Cream Cake

Calling all Iced VoVo fans, whip up this delicious dessert with one of Australia’s favourite biscuits (second to the Kingston!) You're going to LOVE this show-stopper cake! Get the full recipe.

18. Kangaroo fillets in pepper berry & red wine marinade

Go all-Australian with this kangaroo dish flavoured with home-grown pepper berries. Rocket leaves, macadamia nuts and baby beans make an ideal salad side. Get the full recipe.

