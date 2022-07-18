“They said I might not ever get full movement of my arm ever again." Getty

“We were just tumbling for what seemed like forever. It felt like I was going round in a washing machine — just round and round.

“Then eventually it stopped and my right arm was jammed," she added.

“They said I might not ever get full movement of my arm ever again.

“I am just hoping for the best and do you know what? I could have been like Jake and not survived, so I am just very grateful that if that is the worst case scenario I will deal with it as best I can. At least I am still alive.”

Yazmin has had "nightmares every night since the accident" Instagram

While her survival despite graphic physical injuries had doctors labelling her a "miracle", Yazmin said that she has a long road ahead of her when it comes to recovering from the mental effects of the accident.

“I have nightmares every single night since the accident," she revealed.

“I have not stopped waking up in the night about it. Mum stays in bed with me every night.”

Meanwhile, the reality star has also slammed reports that she and her on-and-off partner had been seen arguing in the moments before the fatal crash.

Yazmin slammed reports the couple had been arguing before the accident. Instagram

She added: “There are stories that we were arguing. It’s like, ‘How can you say that?’

“There were two people in the car. Unfortunately, my partner did not make it, so the only person that people can listen to now is me because I was the only other person there."

A source who reportedly witnessed the pair arguing outside a Turkish nightclub at around 3am previously said that the couple were engaged in a "heated" row.

“Jake and Yazmin were locked in a furious argument in the club in front of everyone. Things got extremely heated quickly but they ended up leaving the venue together," they said.

“They got into their car straight from the venue - it’s all so tragic. Everyone is praying Yazmin makes some sort of recovery.”

Jake McLean died at the scene. Instagram

The tragedy sparked a slew of messages of support from fellow TOWIE stars and fans, who are understandably devastated over the terrible accident.

Jake's former partner Lauren Goodger shared her grief amid the news, writing on Instagram, "R.I.P Jake, I have no words right now.. my thoughts are with your family and friends."

Yazmin and Jake first confirmed their relationship in December last year over social media, though Yazmin admitted the romance was volatile.

“We’ve been through more than most. Had our ups and downs but I wouldn’t have us any other way,” she said at the time.