Jake was killed in the horrific crash. Instagram

A source said: “Jake and Yazmin were locked in a furious argument in the club in front of everyone. Things got extremely heated quickly but they ended up leaving the venue together.

“They got into their car straight from the venue - it’s all so tragic. Everyone is praying Yazmin makes some sort of recovery.”

Jake, 33, was reportedly driving at the time and was killed in the crash while Yazmin, 28, was rushed to hospital with “serious injuries to her arm”.

On Monday night, a spokesperson for Yazmin spoke out about her recovery, saying, "Yazmin is stable and recovering in hospital after surgery. Yazmin and her family have requested privacy at this time.”

Yazmin is stable and recovering in hospital following surgery Instagram

The tragedy has sparked a slew of messages of support from fellow TOWIE stars and fans, who are understandably devastated over the terrible accident.

Jake's former partner Lauren Goodger shared her grief amid the news, writing on Instagram, "R.I.P Jake, I have no words right now.. my thoughts are with your family and friends."

Yazmina and Jake first confirmed their relationship in December last year over social media, though Yazmin admitted the romance was volatile.

“We’ve been through more than most. Had our ups and downs but I wouldn’t have us any other way,” she said at the time.