Tottie Goldsmith opens up about aunt Olivia Newton John's cancer battle Getty

Last week, the Grease star appeared on The Project and gave an update on her health.

Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She then battled it for a second time in 2012, before being re-diagnosed again in September 2018.

Host Lisa Wilkinson asked the 71-year-old singer "on behalf of everyone in Australia" how she was.

"Fantastic, I'm fantastic," a clearly thrilled Olivia said with a big smile on her face, pumping her fists in the air.

"I'm doing really well... Thank you for your love and support, I really appreciate it," she told the audience.

She told the panel that she believes she is done with the disease.

"My last MRI, which is an exam where they look inside, things are shrinking and going away, or staying the same, and I'm living well with it and feeling great," she said.

Olivia is thrilled with her health at the moment Channel 10

She appeared on The Project with her daughter Chloe Channel 10

Olivia appeared on the show with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi who is currently appearing on Channel 10's Dancing With the Stars.

“Oh my goodness. I'm so proud. I'm so proud, my heart is beating so fast. I'm trying not to cry," she said of her daughter's performance.

"You were so, beautiful, darling, you did such a wonderful job. It was just gorgeous. Beautiful," Olivia gushed as she struggled to hold back the tears.

Proud mum Olivia struggled to hold back the tears after her daughter's performance Channel 10

"Just gorgeous," Olivia said of Chloe's dancing Channel 10

Seated beside her husband John Easterling, the Grease star looked incredibly emotional, and Chloe herself was struggling not to cry.

"Can I give her a hug?" she asked, before racing over and embracing her mother in the moving moment.

Chloe and dance partner Gustavo worked their magic on the dance floor Channel 10