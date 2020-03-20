Tori Spelling blasted over controversial photo of daughter
She's apologised for this.
Tori Spelling has apologised after sharing a controversial photo of her 8-year-old daughter, which sparked fury among her fans.
WATCH: Tori Spelling freaks out after running out of toilet paper while in quarantine
The snap of Hattie shared to Instagram stories, the little one was pictured in a green bandana and Cheetos on her fingers.
"Days kept inside we have to get creative... Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!" Tori captioned the pic.
The post immediately sparked a backlash.
"Wow that Instagram post was very racist, McQuisha a bandana on her hair and Cheeto nails?," one Twitter user responded.
Another said: "@torispelling Is the same child you were just crying about being bullied and called fat??? Maybe you shouldn’t expect sympathy at the same time you are teaching her negative stereotypes."
Instagram
The outcry prompted Tori, who shares her five children with husband Dean McDermott, to remove her original post and replace it with an apology.
“I posted a Story the other day that upset many of you,” the actress, 46, wrote on her Wednesday, March 18, Instagram Story.
“I’m truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8.”
She explained: “We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with ‘Mc’ bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the over the top, fun and amazing character from Martin.”
Getty
She added: “She is innocent and didn’t mean anything by it. I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I’m truly sorry.”