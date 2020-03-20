Instagram

The outcry prompted Tori, who shares her five children with husband Dean McDermott, to remove her original post and replace it with an apology.

“I posted a Story the other day that upset many of you,” the actress, 46, wrote on her Wednesday, March 18, Instagram Story.

“I’m truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8.”

She explained: “We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with ‘Mc’ bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the over the top, fun and amazing character from Martin.”

She added: “She is innocent and didn’t mean anything by it. I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I’m truly sorry.”