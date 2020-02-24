RELATED: These 7 Japanese Models Are Making Waves In The Fashion World

Understanding the Popularity Behind Famous Japanese Persons

Like Korean celebrities, Japanese celebs often begin their careers through modelling or starring in pop idol groups. Once they gain popularity, they appear in a wide variety of media, including movies and television shows (J-drama). Japanese people who regularly star in mass media are called tarento, a term derived from the English word, “talent.” Foreigners who gain the same level of fame are called gaijin tarento.

Actors and actresses in Japan aren’t usually popular in the West, except for a few who star in Hollywood films like Ken Watanabe or Koyuki. Some celebrities also become famous for being featured in Netflix shows, like Marie Kondo.

Top 12 Japanese Celebrities You Should Follow

12. Jun Hasegawa

Born: June 5, 1986

Jun Hasegawa is a Japanese-American model and actress. Despite being born in New Hampshire, she lived in Hawaii until she was 14, then went to Japan at 15 to pursue modelling. She’s regularly featured in a Japanese fashion magazine called ViVi. According to Japan Today, “haafu” (half Japanese) girls like Hasegawa are more in demand in the modelling world because of their unique features.

11. Fumino Kimura

Born: October 19, 1987

Fumino Kimura is a Japanese actress who has appeared in many J-movies and drama. Her notable roles include Kamahara Kiko in Mother Game and Kisaragi Toko in Ishi no Mayu. She still has several shows ongoing for WOWOW and NHK networks.

10. Anne Nakamura

Born: September 17, 1987

Anne Nakamura is a Japanese model and actress. She appeared in several TV shows, including Shūdan Sasen!! and Rental Kyūseishu. She also dubbed the Japanese version of Disney/Pixar’s Finding Dory.

Born: April 19, 1988

Haruna Kojima is a former pop idol who got her start as a member of Angel Eyes. She joined the large Japanese pop idol group AKB48 in 2005, and also performed in movies and dramas. After years performing with AKB48, she left in 2017. Since then, she has been working as an influencer, endorsing several fashion brands and makeup products. She has also starred in a hot and sensual commercial for the widely known Japanese brand, Uniqlo.

8. Masami Nagasawa

Born: June 3, 1987

Masami Nagasawa has an extensive career in Japanese film and television. One of her most popular roles includes Miyuki Matsuo in the film adaptation of the Japanese manga (comic), Moteki. Her performance won her a Blue Ribbon Award for Best Supporting Actress and a nomination for a Japan Academy Award in the Best Actress category. She also played the voice of the character Miki Okudera in the worldwide hit Your Name.

7. Nanao

Born: October 28, 1988

Nanao Arai is a Japanese model and actress from Saitama Prefecture, a part of Greater Tokyo. She started modelling when she was 20 years old, then later appeared in various magazines and dramas. Most recently, she played Mayu Suganuma in BG Personal Bodyguard and Mako Tsubaki in Miss Devil. She has also played roles in movie adaptations of the anime series Gintama.

6. Erika Toda

Born: August 17, 1988

Erika Toda rose to fame from starring in hit TV dramas like Liar Game, Code Blue, and Ryusei no Kizuna. In the live-action adaptation of the anime series Death Note, she played the role Misa Amane.

5. Nozomi Sasaki

Born: February 8, 1988

Nozomi Sasaki is a famous Japanese model who gained public attention through modelling and acting. She also became famous for being a gravure idol and MMA commentator. Aside from endorsing a Harajuku-based accessory brand called Cotton Cloud, she has released a musical album named Nozomi Collection.

4. Yukina Kinoshita

Born: December 4, 1987

Unlike many famous Japanese people, Yukina Kinoshita became popular for appearing on a television show Quiz! Hexagon II. Later, she joined the musical groups called Pabo and Aladdin the Second. In 2010, she married local comedian Toshifumi Fujimoto and changed her name to Yukina Fujimoto.

3. Kiko Mizuhara

Born: October 15, 1990

American-Japanese supermodel Kiko Mizuhara started her career by auditioning to become the new face of Seventeen magazine at the age of 12. She later became a model for local Japanese magazines ViVi and MAQUIA. As an actress, she played Midori in the movie adaptation of Haruki Murakami’s Norwegian Wood. She also established her own fashion brand called KIKO and a designer brand called OK.

2. Rola

Born: March 30, 1990

Rola is a Japanese-Bangladeshi model and TV personality. She lived in Bangladesh until she was 9 years old, then began modelling after she was scouted in Tokyo during her high school days. Since then, Rola has appeared in many local magazines, including ViVi.

Aside from being one of the most recognisable Japanese celebrities, Rola is one of the most-followed Japanese personalities on Twitter. She has also been an endorser for Bitcoin, various fashion brands, and makeup products.

1. Naomi Watanabe

Born: October 23, 1987

Japanese comedian and actress Naomi Watanabe first became famous for her impersonation of Beyoncé Knowles. Since then, she worked as a cast member on Japanese SNL and a judge on X-Factor Japan. Most recently, she made an appearance in Queer Eye: We’re in Japan.

In 2016, Refinery29 dubbed her the woman behind Japan’s plus-size revolution because of her clothing line PUNYUS. This is one of the few brands in Japan that cater specifically to the plus-size market. Watanabe is the most-followed Instagram star in Japan, with 8.9 million followers as of this writing.

Do You Follow The Careers Of Famous Japanese People?

The entertainment world isn’t limited to the A-listers of Hollywood. Other countries, like Japan, have many famous personalities that are worth a second look. Update your to-watch list to include shows from these Japanese celebrities.

