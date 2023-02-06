It hasn’t been an easy few months for Toni Collette, after revealing she’d split from her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi.
He was later spotted locking lips with his new love at a Sydney beach in December.
So, one can hardly blame Toni, 50, for wanting to jet off for some rest and relaxation in Italy.
But as the actress checked into Sydney Airport ahead of her long-haul flight on January 27, she clearly wasn’t already in vacation mode.
The Muriel’s Wedding star appeared stressed out as she pulled a series of animated faces while talking to a staff member from the airline.
It wasn’t too long though until Toni was happily at the other end in Rome, tucking into a delicious bowl of pasta and taking in the local sights, such as the Pantheon.
“It’s an absolute marvel to behold,” Toni captioned an Instagram snap of her visiting the Roman temple.
Earlier this year she shared a long message that was all about looking on the bright side of life.
“This is your life. Do what you love and do it often,” the message begins.
“If you don’t like something, change it.
“If you don’t like your job, quit.
“If you are looking for the love of your life, quit; they will be waiting for you when you start doing things you love.”