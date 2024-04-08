Where can I buy tickets to Tones and I's Australian tour 2024?
Tickets go on sale on April 15 at 12pm local time, however, My Live Nation members can secure pre-sale tickets from April 12 at 11am local time. Tickets will be available on Ticketek for her Sydney, Newcastle, Townsville and Melbourne shows and on Ticketmaster for her Auckland, Brisbane and Fremantle shows.
How much are Tones and I Australian tour tickets?
Ticket pricing has not yet been revealed. Check back here for more updates.
“The support and love around Australia and NZ has been so incredible!" Tones and I said.
"My live show is something I hold very close to my heart and is the best representation of who I am. I’m so grateful to be embraced by people around Australia and NZ! I hope people leave feeling part of something, love Tones."